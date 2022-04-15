EDITORS NOTE: CMPD initially said the victim was shot, but after the story was published, clarified that the victim was stabbed and a shooting also took place at the same location

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators are on the scene of a stabbing and shooting incident at the El Tropico Restaurant on the 4300 block of North Tryon Street in North Charlotte.

According to CMPD and MEDIC, one person was stabbed and was transported to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries.

Source: Will Lewis / Queen City News

At this time, it is unclear what led up to the stabbing and if there are any suspects in custody or wanted at this time.

CMPD says there was also a shooting at the same location into private property. It is unclear at this time if the two incidents were related.