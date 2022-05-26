CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police apprehended a wanted fugitive who hid and barricaded himself inside a home on the 9900 block of Claremore Place on Thursday morning.

According to CMPD, 30-year-old Joshua David Knight was a wanted fugitive with several active felony warrants including theft of a firearm. SWAT teams arrived around 10 a.m. to get Knight to come out of the home.

Eventually, negotiators made contact with Knight, de-escalated the situation, and got him to peacefully surrender.

The investigation is active and ongoing.