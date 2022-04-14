CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators responded to a hit-and-run crash of a stolen vehicle that happened Thursday afternoon on the 6100 block of Rockwell Boulevard near West Sugar Creek Road.

According to CMPD, officers received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 2800 block of West Sugar Creek Road. Responding officers found the scene on Rockwell Blvd. and found a car, a gray Dodge Charger, turned on its side.

A driver reportedly hit a telephone pole and left the scene. It is unclear if the driver that left the scene was the driver of the Charger or was in another vehicle. It is also unclear if the Dodge Charger was the stolen vehicle.

Queen City News is working to gather more details from CMPD.