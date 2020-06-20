Lincoln County man arrested for murder following death of 2-year-old

LINCOLN COUNTY. N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The father of a 2-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

On June 8th deputies were dispatched to Horseshoe Lake Rd. in Lincoln County about an unresponsive child. Emergency team used CPR to revive 2-year-old Jeremiah Charles but were unsuccessful.

The child had visible injuries to his face, neck, and torso. Baron Gerod Charles, Sr., 54, was charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Charles is currently being held at Harven A. Crouse Detention Center with no bond.

Another child was also found in the residences under the care of Charles. That child is now with Lincoln County DSS as the investigation into the incident continues.