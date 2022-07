CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead at a home on the 1100 block of Long Paw Lane in northwest Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

CMPD investigators responded just after 5:30 p.m. to a welfare call at a home where they found the man unresponsive. MEDIC responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The investigation into the man’s death is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact CMPD at (704) 432-TIPS.