CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators need your help in identifying suspects that robbed Ploutos Arcade on Old Sugar Creek Road at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, two of the suspects pointed handguns at employees, took property, and left the arcade. The third suspect acted as a lookout person, and the fourth suspect was the driver of the getaway car.

One of the suspects was identified as a bald heavy set Black male wearing bifocal glasses and was dressed in a black sweatsuit with gray sneakers. Another suspect was described as a Black male with a beard wearing a black shirt and pants, and black and white sneakers. Another suspect was only described as a Black male, and the fourth suspect has an unknown description.

If you have any information that may aid investigators in identifying the suspects, call 911.