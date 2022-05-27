CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators have arrested a man on multiple charges including forcible rape, breaking and entering, and assault after he reportedly broke into a North Charlotte home and sexually assaulted a female victim.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded around 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 26 to a 911 call regarding a sexual assault at a home on the 4900 block of Daybreak Drive in North Charlotte. Investigators say 28-year-old Robert McFadden entered through a window and sexually assaulted a female victim in the home.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to Novant Health Presbyterian Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives spoke with the victim at the hospital and after an investigation identified McFadden as the suspect.

McFadden is charged with two counts of first-degree forcible rape, two counts of first-degree sex offense, first degree burglary, larceny after breaking and entering, four counts of first-degree kidnapping, four counts of assault on a female, three counts of communicating threats, and interfering with emergency communication. He was booked into Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

During the investigation, McFadden was also linked to an earlier burglary on May 26 at a separate building in the same area where he did not gain full entry into the apartment. In this case, he was charged with an additional count of first-degree burglary.

McFadden, who has aliases including Lil Boosie, Rah Money, Rah Rah, and Savage, had just gotten out of prison in April. He has a criminal record including rape and felony breaking and entering.

This is an active investigation. If you have any information that may aid investigators, call CMPD at (704) 336-7600 or dial 911.