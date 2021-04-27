Calls increase to make N.C. bodycam laws more transparent

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Attorney General Josh Stein is calling for transparency and a “fair and just resolution” after Andrew Brown Jr. was shot and killed by deputies in Elizabeth City.

Under North Carolina law, Stein can only take over prosecution of the case if the district attorney requests his assistance. Stein said on Tuesday he reached out to the DA to offer his service, which he “has acknowledged.”

“My heart goes out to Andrew Brown Jr.’s family, who watched what must have been agonizing video footage yesterday,” said Stein. “This is a tragedy. We all want transparency and to see a fair and just resolution. The State Bureau of Investigation is currently conducting an independent investigation, and I am confident that its work will be thorough.”

State Sen. Jeff Jackson (D-Mecklenburg) was one of only two senators who opposed the 2016 bill that made it so police body camera videos cannot be made public unless a judge signs off for it to be released.

“When you have an unnecessary delay in releasing body camera footage, which is certainly what we’re seeing in the case of Andrew Brown,” said Jackson, “all it does is reduce people’s trust.”

“There are definitely interests to balance here,” said Jackson. “The problem is that the current law stacks the deck overwhelmingly against public access. It even stacks the deck against people who are themselves pictured in the video. And, I think pushing the public away, doesn’t solve anything.”

The chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party, Bobbie Richardson, released a statement calling for the “immediate” release of the body camera footage, saying “justice demands transparency, accountability and answers.”

But back in 2016, Richardson voted for the bill blocking the public’s access to view these videos. FOX 46 reached out to her through the NCDP for comment but did not hear back.

Jackson supports a bill that would require body camera video be released within 48 hours. He says getting it passed will be an uphill battle.

“There are multiple reforms that have been proposed in this space,” he said. “There’s no shortage of good ideas about how to strike a fairer balance of interest here. There’s just a shortage of political will to actually do it.”

Stein has called for the video to be released. Last year, he led a task force and presented a number of criminal justice reform recommendations to Gov. Cooper. Among them: Mandatory police body cameras and increasing the public’s access to them.

CMPD previously told FOX 46 it supports efforts to release body cam footage in a timely manner, saying the current law hurts efforts to increase transparency and trust in the community.

READ THE AG’S CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM RECOMMENDATIONS: https://ncdoj.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/TRECReportFinal_02262021.pdf