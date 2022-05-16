CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed, and another was critically injured in a north Charlotte collision Monday evening with a tractor-trailer.

According to MEDIC, the crash occurred near the intersection of Lawton Road and Rozzelles Ferry Road around 8:30 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was rushed to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Additional details regarding the crash are limited at this time. Queen City News has reached out to CMPD for more information.