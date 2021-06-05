North Charlotte house fire was set intentionally, CFD says

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Fox 46 was on the scene of a residential fire that was intentionally set early Saturday morning, emergency officials said.

Officials responded to calls regarding the fire around 6 a.m. on Saturday near 6400 Old Plank Road.

A single-story home was found to be fully engulfed in flames and the Charlotte Fire Department’s Station 25 worked to extinguish the blaze. An initial investigation revealed the fire was intentionally set. No injuries were reported and about $22,000 in damages is estimated.

There is no mention of an arrest and this remains an active investigation.