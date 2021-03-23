North Carolina artist crisscrossing the state for new mural project

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – More murals are appearing around the Queen City and a North Carolina artist is responsible for many of them seen in neighborhoods around Charlotte. Right now he’s working on a new project that will bring stunning murals of local musicians to small towns across the state.

When exploring the Queen City, murals can sometimes blend in with its surroundings.

“When I started, I definitely didn’t think this would become my main business,” said mural artist, Scott Nurkin.

Nurkin is the artist behind a project on North Brevard Street, among others.

In the early 2000’s he graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill with an arts degree and started as an apprentice on mural projects. In 2010 he branched out on his own.

“I realized I could kind of make a living out of it, if I sort of put my head into it,” said Nurkin.

The quick-thinking artist has been tapped by businesses to paint logos on the side of buildings or just murals, in general, to brighten up the area.

The lettering outside Optimist Hall was painted by Nurkin. In order for him to reach the height of the nearly 200-foot smokestack, a hydraulic lift was brought in.



Luckily he’s not afraid of heights.

“Once I got up there I got some templates. I think there was some measuring. The letters weren’t super tough to do, but yeah I just got up there and just did it,” said Nurkin.

Most murals can take less than a week to complete and the process is getting even faster. Within the past three years, Nurkin has moved to almost all spray paints. Aerosol paints speed up the process and are easier to use, says Nurkin.

With faster murals, Nurkin is currently traveling throughout the state for a project called North Carolina Musician Murals.

“Where I am putting most of my focus is highlighting famous North Carolina musicians and painting them in their hometowns,” said Nurkin.



One of those musician murals has already been painted locally. A painting of country singer Randy Travis can be seen in downtown Marshville.



To look at Nurkin’s works and see where his next musician mural will go, you can follow him on Instagram @TheMuralShop.