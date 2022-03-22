CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A lot of nonprofits had to figure out a way to switch their fundraising and knock it out of the park so to speak. The American Lung Association of North Carolina did that by switching its signature event here to Truist Field.

“We had it in one of the Uptown buildings where we climbed the staircase and went all the way up to the roof,” said Jessica Graham, board chair of the local leadership board for the American Lung Association of North Carolina. “That was the event. With Covid again, it went all virtual.”

Having the Fight For Air Climb event at the ballpark is just one way the American Lung Association of North Carolina changed the model. In 2020, they went from climbing stairs inside a building to virtual, then 2021 from virtual to Truist Field.

All while maintaining the priority of holding events in a safe way to guard against the highly contagious virus.

“When we made that shift there was a lot of nervousness about how that virtual experience would be, but people really gravitated to it,” said Jennifer Hall, executive director of the American Lung Association of North Carolina. “And of course, because COVID is a lung disease there was a draw to the activities we were doing at the time.”

“We didn’t have anybody watching for example,” added Graham when speaking about the 2021 climb. “There was no celebration after the fact. This year is all different.

With COVID restrictions being lifted and more people receiving the vaccine, there will be a celebration this year. But still precautions like masks if people want them, and groups will still climb separately.

The ALA nationally committed $25 million to COVID research, which helped stabilize fundraising efforts locally. Hall says events will still be held virtually and in-person so everyone can feel safe while supporting a cause they believe in.

“It will always be part of our planning process,” said Hall. “It is about meeting the needs of our constituents. A lot of people have been affected with long COVID and other people are still cautious about getting involved with in-person events. So, we will continue to have that virtual option.”

The Fight For Air Climb event will take place on Saturday. For more information, go to the American Lung Association website.