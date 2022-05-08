CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte’s newest mothers at Novant Presbyterian were in for a surprise Sunday morning.

The non-profit group, Chetta’s Girls, delivered surprise self-care gift baskets to the more than 50 new mothers at the hospital.

The group was founded by Rachel and Rebekah Eaddy about three years ago in honor of their mother Chetta, a former Charlotte pastor. They say Chetta devoted her life to helping others not just in the pulpit, but in the community.

“Not everyone has the patience and not everyone can take themselves out of a situation to put other people first. And our mother did that often. All the time,” said Rebekah.

During the year, the sisters help families who have fallen into hard times. They offer food assistance, housing, childcare, and support.

“We encourage self-care. We encourage remembering you are a mom, you are a woman, because if you don’t take care of yourself and love yourself, you won’t have anything to give baby,” said Rachel.

For some new moms, Mother’s Day isn’t a totally happy holiday. Jennifer Ginn remembers her mom, who she lost a few years ago.

“I went from not liking the holiday to having my own,” she said. “Going from avoiding a holiday to being excited about one.”

As she holds her new baby Mable with her husband Timothy by her side, she says the unannounced visit from Chetta’s Girls was the perfect end to a perfect weekend.

“It was nice to know there’s a community of women out there to support other women, especially going on a journey like this that we’ve not really… I don’t want to say prepared for, but that we don’t really know a ton about,” said Ginn.

For the mothers whose lives are now forever changed, the gifts were a reminder that there’s no more important role.

“It’s exciting. He wasn’t supposed to be here for another week, so it was the perfect Mother’s Day gift,” said new mother Alex Sossamon, holding her new son Rowan. “It’s just the little things that mean so much.”

If you are a new mother or in a family that needs assistance, you can contact Chetta’s Girls through their website, chettasgirls.org, or email info@chettasgirls.org.