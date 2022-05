CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was taken to the hospital after being shot early Wednesday morning outside The Blind Pig bar on North Davidson Street in NoDa.

Investigators say the incident happened around 2:15 a.m. and the victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

CMPD tells Queen City News that the suspect is unknown at this time and no arrests have been made.