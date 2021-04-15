Residents in NoDa fight against new development in unique neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Residents in the NoDa community are fighting development in their unique neighborhood. Another apartment complex could go up along 36th Street between North McDowell and North Alexander streets.

Ascent Real Estate Capital and Centro City Works want to build up to 225 apartments and retail spots on this plot of land. The land is currently zoned as single family and would need to be rezoned with the City of Charlotte to start the construction.

A church would have to be torn down to build these new apartments, and some neighbors say it has historical significance. Other neighbors say they just don’t want their close knit neighborhood to lose its charm.

“We did file a rezoning to kind of hold us a place in advance of the rezoning petition being processed by the city. We’ve done some community outreach to the NoDa community, including some virtual meetings with the NoDa neighborhood and business association,” Collin Brown, the developers attorney, said.

Brown said the developers will work on community outreach and gathering input throughout the next few months. Matt Lemere, a long time NoDa resident said he is willing to hear the developers out.

“There are some concerns we have about the density in the area at that specific project and we’re obviously concerned about the historical nature of that church that’s on the property,” Lemere said. “It’s important to keep the historical integrity of the neighborhood, but still willing to listen to the developer and see what their plans are.”

Shelby Williams has lived in NoDa for as long as she can remember.

“27 years,” Williams said.

She told FOX 46 she’s sick of her community drastically changing. She doesn’t want any more apartments or developments in her previously quiet, artistic, diverse neighborhood.

“I think that it would cause a lot more crime. We’ve noticed with the new apartments that crime has went up cars being broken, too. I think it will bring a lot more of that,” Williams said.

But her great-grandmother has lived here for longer than any of us can remember.

“She constantly wants to go back home because she doesn’t realize looking out her front door. She’s at home. She watched houses be tore down for apartments to be made. And she doesn’t know where she is.”

Williams said the continued development of NoDa is stripping the community of it’s charm and historical significance.

“Being here for so long and watching it go from nothing to something. It’s really a big change.”

Brown said they wouldn’t be able to even present the rezoning petition to the Charlotte City Council until this fall. So until then, they plan on communicating with neighbors in this area and filling them in on the development plans.