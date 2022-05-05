CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s always a company’s mission to catch the eyes of consumers. A bio-tech company from out-of-state is doing just that in NoDa.

Colorful imagery decorates nearly every building across the artsy neighborhood.

A new mural painted Tuesday is turning heads and making people stop and think about their health.

“I thought it was Groot, the character from the movie,” Elmore Kirby said. “Then I didn’t see Groot from the movie.”

With a base of dark black and lime green lettering, the brick wall facing 36th Street shows the impact of a rare inflammatory disorder that impacts approximately 9.5 million Americans.

“Now I’m curious, I need to know,” Adrian Dobbis said. “Apparently [it] is something that we should be knowledgeable about, so I am assuming we should take the steps and looking further into it, because obviously important for it to be on a mural like this, especially in an area that is full of traffic.”

That’s the curiosity bio-tech company Horizon Therapeutics want viewers to talk away with when they read “Take a Closer Look at Gout.” The mural was designed by a New York-based artist and painted by local artist Osiris Rain, who says this is his first PSA project.

“We started talking about how we would bring this to people, what would be really interesting, and how art can really spark conversation and change which led us down the path of creating these murals,” said Horizon Therapeutics Senior Director of Product Communications Amanda Phraner.

The company says this is the first-time using murals as a way to showcase a PSA. The design has since been painted in four cities across the country in hopes of capturing attention and spreading awareness.

“It definitely makes you think about getting checked out, without a doubt because once you see this and see it looking like that you say, ‘Ok, let me go get this checked out,’ because if it looks like that on the wall, imagine what it looks like on you,” Lamonte Hale said.

Phraner said the mural will remain on the wall at least through the month of May.