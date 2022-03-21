NODA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s been a confusing, frustrating, and complicated situation for both Krysten Reilly and her husband, Jason Newton.

“This is my first house, this is my first rezoning,” said Krysten.

For months, the two have been fighting to save a 65-foot, 90-year-old tree next to their home in Noda.

“I do think if major steps aren’t taken, this tree will die within a few years,” said Jason.

Their latest frustration centers around a new permit for the apartment complex next to their home. In it, Krysten said, it doesn’t have space set aside to protect the tree they’ve been fighting for. She said folks with Urban Forestry sent it to her and she immediately felt disheartened.

“Every time I feel like we’re making progress, I get kicked back,” said Krysten.





However, developers for the project said, they still have plans to protect the tree and the new permit is an outline of their property, not their building.

In emails with Queen City News on Monday afternoon, representatives with Ascent Real Estate Capital wrote that they plan on adding a 36-foot fence around the tree during construction and are installing concrete pads next to it, to protect the roots from damage. They wrote that they were working with an arborist to help find the best way to protect the tree.

“As the district rep, it’s my job to take the brunt of that frustration. But I could say a lot of folks looked at this and felt like it was what was appropriate,” said City Councilor, Larken Egleston.

Egleston said he knows there’s been a lot of controversy around the apartment complex. Neighbors have been frustrated since January, after a vote to approve the project was shot down and then readdressed and passed within the same council meeting.

“It’s not something we see a lot of,” said Egleston, talking about the January 19th meeting. “It’s something that’s allowable in our rules, it was unusual, and I understand why it came off that way.”

Krysten said, she’s felt confused about the whole situation and isn’t sure what to believe.

“I feel like I’m working within a system right now that’s not working for the community,” said Krysten.

Representatives with Ascent Real Estate wrote in an e-mail that they want to see the tree survive and plan on planting 30 new trees on the property as well.