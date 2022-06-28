CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police blocking off the street after an officer was shot in the leg while investigating a call at The Blind Pig in NoDa.

“I think anytime you get people a little off so to speak, emotions run higher, people are more quick to judge,” said David Mohrmann, a NoDa resident. “Or somebody thinks someone is saying something bad about them or whatever the case is.”

People living in the area like Mohrmann and working in the area say this is the second time shots have been fired in a week. They’re getting a little worried.

“Definitely have been more cautious coming down to NoDa ever since there has been some increase,” added Mohrmann.

According to CrimeMapping.com, there were 13 service calls in NoDa in last week, not including the officer getting shot.

If you look at statistics from the last month and that number jumps to 64 calls for service.

Larceny, burglary, and assaults, with the highest number of assaults on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Some say an average of 16 calls a week to the police is a bit much.

“Something has to be done,” said Mohrmann.

“I’ve got to be cautious with who’s around me at all times,” says DJ Morales, a barber in the area. “That type of stuff happens everywhere you know.”

Even with the crime stats, people say they will keep coming to NoDa, they’ll just be more aware.

“I still love NoDa,” added Morales. “This area is great. It’s those few exceptions that make it look bad, you’re only going to hear the bad, you don’t really hear the good coming out of this neighborhood.”

Residents say they want increased patrols in the area. We asked CMPD about more officers on the street and a spokesperson said that would be up to the captain of the Eastway division.