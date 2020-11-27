Murals outside NoDa businesses hope to attract more customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Inspiring murals are going up on some NoDa businesses looking to attract more customers during the pandemic.

A Small Business Partner Support Grant is helping keep more than 50 artists in NoDa working. 150 local businesses will receive art creations in some type of way.

Outside Sweet Lew’s BBQ in NoDa, disguised in her mask and with fixed eyes on her brush, an artist by the name of “SHE” paints around the entrance of the building.

It’s a mural of how the community around the restaurant has changed with her own story behind the message. She hopes people can accept the change that the community has transitioned into and celebrate its history.

“I started my career in the arts by teaching as a high school teacher for two years and I thought it would be so cool to be able to create educational resources,” She said. “We have a responsibility and an opportunity to look at what opportunities we can create and what resources we can create and so we’re doing a mural about historical education.”

Murals by local artists are popping up across the charlotte area. Jacob Horr is the president of the NoDa Neighborhood and Business Association. Earlier this year, the group was awarded a $150,000 grant from the City of Charlotte to help keep artists working during the pandemic.

The grant program is a $2 million fund to help small business partners, like nonprofits and academic organizations that are focusing their efforts on covid-19 impact relief.

The pandemic has closed several businesses and local artists have felt the impacts too.

“We have 15 projects across NoDa, Plaza Midwood, and Historic West where we’re directly supporting so far 50 artists as well as indirectly more than 150 businesses,” Horr said.

Some artists have lost gigs normally booked in the fall and money has been hard to come by. The grant is allowing artists to continue working in their field of expertise.

The mural outside Sweet Lew’s shows what the area looks like right now but some of the art depicts when Charlotte had the largest textile mills in the 1900s. It’s a fingerprint of a story that you have to see for yourself to understand the message behind it.

“My hope would be that people dream in some kind of way,” She said. “To kind of inspire people to make a positive impact by doing things that are interesting to them and that they love.”

