Community donates nearly $50,000 to help NoDa music venue during pandemic

The Neighborhood Theatre in NoDa is using its marquee to raise awareness and raise money.

“F-U COVID 19,” is displayed on one side of the messaging board.

The live music venue has been selling shirts with the phrase on it, and, collecting donations in an effort to stay afloat during the pandemic. The business is close to raising $50,000 through a GoFundMe page. They hope the marquee will inspire people, nationwide, to support their local, independent music venues.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with the response from the community,” said Gregg McCraw, the owner of Maxx Music. He is responsible for scheduling performances at the venue.

“The hardest part as an employer here is that we haven’t been able to provide work for approximately 25 people who work in this venue either full-time or part-time. When the doors don’t open and the shows don’t go on, we have no work for people. There’s no source of revenue for us.”

Next year, will be the 25th year that the building has served as a live music venue in Charlotte’s art district. Because of the pandemic, McCraw says the last time they held a show was March 7. Normally, they average about 20 shows a month.

Music venues could possibly reopen weeks from now, during Phase 3 of North Carolina’s reopening plan, but there’s no guarantee.

Usually workers at the theatre place the name of their upcoming acts on the business’ marquee. Since it’s unclear when the venue will reopen, they’ve been putting up catchy sayings instead to get people talking about the virus’ impact.

Once The Neighborhood Theatre does reopen, they’ll be doing things differently.

“We could fit 956 people inside pre-COVID, but we aren’t sure what that number will be now,” McCraw said. “We want to reopen, but we want to reopen safely. We want to make sure people are comfortable, coming to a concert, knowing we are doing everything we can to prevent them from getting infected. And it’s going to take some money to change our procedures.”

McCraw says some of the money raised will go towards safety and sanitation upgrades at the venue. One change the business is considering is installing touchless toilets and faucets in bathrooms. McCraw says the donated funds are also helping to pay for rent and utilities.

The venue’s employees have been collaborating with other independent music venues, locally and nationally, to discuss future safety changes in their industry.

“We are talking about what procedures we all need to implement to let patrons know they’re safe. And it’s important that we all do it, together, because one of us can mess it up for everybody else,” McCraw said.

He says keeping independent venues alive is important in cultivating talent.

“Most musicians develop their skills starting in rooms like these. Without these feeder systems, without the independent music venues, the entire system for them to get to places like the Spectrum Center falls apart,” McCraw said.