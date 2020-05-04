Brooks’ Sandwich House reopens in NoDa after closing due to coronavirus

NoDa staple, Brooks Sandwich House, reopens Monday for the second time this year. The restaurant closed after the death of co-owner Scott Brooks and then again for the pandemic.

“We hope everyone is staying happy and healthy during these crazy times! We would like to announce that we are planning on reopening May 4th! We can’t wait to get back to work and on a normal routine,” Brooks Sandwich House shared. “This has been a very tough time for us and everyone else.”

The sandwich shop plans on taking orders outside and will have a microphone for patrons to speak into, almost like a drive-thru, to help encourage social distancing.

“We can’t wait to see you all again and we will get through this together,” Brooks Sandwich House shared.