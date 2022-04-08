CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — After accidentally being painted over in March, the artist behind the iconic “Bloom” mural in NoDa is back, repainting and creating a new mural.

For years, the “Bloom” mural off Davidson Street in NoDa was one of the main murals in the artistic district. However, in March, suddenly it was gone.

“Nobody knew. The owners had no idea.” artist Osiris Rain, told Queen City News at the time.

Osiris told Queen City News, that he started getting texts and calls about the mural, many wondering what happened. He did too. He later found out a painting company had been contracted to paint over a different mural on the building. They mistakenly covered up his.

“For me, and my partner, we were sick-physically,” said Osiris, back in March. “I was angry, still a little peeved.”

Fast forward to April, Osiris is out, painting a mural again. The new one will have a little bit of the old and a little bit of the new.

“Honestly, it feels really good; it feels back in my neighborhood,” said Osiris.

Osiris said, he’s sticking with the lotus flower theme, which has long been a symbol for the neighborhood. He said, the mural will have different phases of the flower, which symbolizes the growth and change that the neighborhood has undergone.

“My style has evolved over the last five years,” said Osiris.

Osiris said the mural will take about another week to finish. He said he’s enjoying the time catching up with people and painting once again in NoDa.

“It’s good to catch up with new neighbors and old friends. While it’s bittersweet, I love being able to create something for the neighborhood,” said Osiris.