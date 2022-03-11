CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – For years, Amelie’s French Bakery in Noda has been one of the go-to spots in the area.

But after years of trying to stay in the same location, they’ve been for the last 14 years, owners said they’re moving and soon.

It all began like any other story, with a little inspiration and a whole lot of quirk.

But it quickly became the place for all our stories.

“I hear, I met him or her, I studied for my master’s degree here, and why don’t you open up a bakery in fill in the blank,” laughed Frank Reed.

Fourteen years of memories are written on the walls and meticulously placed all over Amelie’s French Bakery in the Noda/Villa Heights neighborhood.

“The quirky you now see started from very practical reasons because we didn’t have the budget to do something fancy and it kind of became us,” said Frank.

Frank is the CEO of Amelie’s. While the eclectic bakery is known for its salted caramel brownies and French pastries, it’s the atmosphere and the memories that keep people coming back.

“A proposal was made across from that table and we actually gifted the table to the couple for their marriage gift- don’t get those stories every day,” remembered Frank.

But like all stories, there’s a plot twist.

“We worked for two years to try to stay here at one point we worked out a deal where we could go three doors down and they would demolish this,” said Frank.

Amelie’s flagship location is moving soon. Frank said they wanted to stay here and did everything they could to make it happen. But sometimes, things don’t work out.

“We didn’t want to leave here, this is bittersweet, but we are very excited about our new location,” said Frank.

Frank said, they’ll be relocating soon, but couldn’t give an exact date.

“Supply chain, supply chain, supply chain. We have gone through the walk-in cooler crisis, the electrical crisis, now we are going through the electrical panel crisis,” recounted Frank.

They’ll be less than a mile away from their original location, but the idea of saying goodbye isn’t easy.

“I think about locking those doors for the last time, I start to get teary-eyed. It’s going to be very emotional,” said Frank.

Endings aren’t always satisfying. But they do provide one thing.

The chance for a new beginning and a whole new story.