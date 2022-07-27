NODA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Sometimes, it’s not always the biggest or the boldest that stands out.

“We noticed it right when we moved in, it’s right on the corner of our place and it’s empty so curious of what’s going on there,” said Justin Rizzi.

Small. Square. Faded.

It’s hard not to notice the little soda shop, tucked back in the NoDa neighborhood off of 35th street.

“I think It’s pretty small,” said Justin.

Though it may be little, it’s got a big history. Once, it was a yoga studio.

“Pabst Blue Ribbon was using it as an art gallery, briefly,” said neighbor, Jeff Jackson.

An art gallery.

“That didn’t last,” said Jeff.

And barely, a soda shop.

“It’s a shame it never got to take off,” said Jeff.

All over Charlotte, unusual little buildings like the one in NoDa don’t often last.

“You just want to know what it is. I’ve had people call me every day now with the signup, they were just walking by and want to know what the story is,” said Taylor Barnes, with ‘The Nichols Company.’

Barnes is the agent selling or leasing the old soda shop/art gallery/yoga studio. It’s been vacant for about five years.

“It’s a site that we want someone to come in who’s got a great concept, who can benefit the neighborhood, and also be creative and maximize what the building is,” said Taylor.

The building was built in 1945. People in the area are hopeful the old space will get a new shot at life.

“I think a beer and wine shop would be cool because it’s right on the corner,” said Justin.

“I’d certainly love not to see condos, it would be great to be some kind of small business. It would make sense to be some small art studio,” said Jeff.

So for now, small is here to stay.