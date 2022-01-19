NoDa residents furious over rezoning approval for new apartment complex

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It doesn’t take much for Krysten Reilly to feel little.

“Well, I’m only 5’1, so I always feel small,” laughed Krysten.

Next to her colorful Mill House in Noda sits a towering 65-foot Willow Oaktree.

“Honestly, the tree dates back to when our house was built,” said Krysten. “Our house is an original mill house built in 1929, so we like to think of the house and the tree growing up together.”

But this time, it’s not the tree that’s making her feel small.

“I’m a mixed bag of emotions. I’m really sad, I am frustrated,” said Krysten.

The lot next to her house has just been approved for rezoning by the Charlotte City Council. A 65-foot, 211-unit, apartment complex will be built there.

“It’ll most likely have a very slow and painful death,” said Krysten.

She said, the tree will get some sun in the morning, but for most of the day, the complex will cast a shadow over her home and the tree.

“If you can build so close to somebody’s backyard here and take out trees that don’t belong to them, and then build so high it ruins direct sunlight to any trees- what is the precedent we’re setting?” asked Krysten.

The tree sits on an alleyway that’s not owned by Krysten or even the developer. She said, the land was gifted to the city, but city leaders say it’s not theirs.

“I don’t buy the statement that the city has no responsibility to this,” said Krysten.

The developer has made a cutout for the tree. Ascent Real Estate Capital representatives emailed a statement to Queen City News that they will use “best practices to save prominent urban trees on our site.” However, they didn’t elaborate on exactly what they’ll be doing.

Krysten said the cut-out isn’t big enough for the tree. Also, if they plan to add concrete or anything on top of that, it could harm the root system and kill the tree, that’s assuming it survives construction.

“This is how a city loses its tree canopy, ‘It’s just a tree.’ How many times do you say that until all the trees disappear and it’s concrete and pavement?” said Krysten.

Yes, it’s just a tree. And she’s just a person and small or not, this is a big fight she’s not backing down.