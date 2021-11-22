‘Nobody else in the world can do what we do’: US Army Golden Knights’ at Panthers game

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Apart from the actual football going on at Sunday’s Panthers game against the Washington Football Team, was a very special halftime exhibition.

The US Army Golden Knights Parachute Team jumped out of their plane 3,000 feet in the air and into the middle of Bank of America Stadium. FOX46’s Sydney Heiberger was given the exclusive opportunity to ride with the Knights to see what the life of a paratrooper is all about.

If you ask the members of the team: What’s your favorite part of the job? They’ll likely all give you the same answer.

“Just the camaraderie of the team. We’re such a tight-knit group. We get to travel and go out, and get to show off what we do,” said crew chief Sgt. Aaron Decker.

210 – 220 days out of the year, the team stationed out of Fort Bragg is on the road, jumping out of planes for competitions, airshows, and exhibitions.

“The first 100 jumps are kind of scary. Your senses are kind of overloaded, your perception of awareness is very small. But once you get to the level that we’re at, it’s just like going through a door,” said SSG Logan Maples.

Inside the plane, it’s all smiles. But it doesn’t mean the work is easy.

“Their training goes 6-10 weeks for their selection process, and then after that, they don’t stop training,” said Sgt. Decker. “We go to Homestead, FL every year and they do thousands of jumps throughout the 6-8 weeks we’re there.”

They’re an important liaison between the US Army and the American public, showing off one unique skill set of a soldier one jump at a time.

“It’s an amazing opportunity. The places I’ve been, the places I’ve been able to jump into. Nobody else in the world can do what we do,” said SSG Maples.