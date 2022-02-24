CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte firefighters responded to a house fire on Thursday road on the 7500 block of Tuckaseegee Road near Wilkinson Boulevard.

According to fire officials, crews arrived to find the home with heavy flames and smoke. It took 30 firefighters to bring the fire under control in about 15 minutes. There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Source: Charlotte Fire)

The fire has blocked Tuckaseegee Road in both directions, and all nearby school traffic will be affected. School traffic will have to access off Little Rock Road, as Wilkinson Blvd. is currently shut down in the area as well.