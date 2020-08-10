No Drone Zone: FBI adds restrictions for Charlotte RNC

Those looking to catch a possible glimpse of President Trump and other delegates attending the Republican National Convention later this month from up above are out of luck.

No drones will be allowed within a 30-mile radius of the Charlotte Convention Center on August 24 from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m., creating a ‘No Drone Zone’.

Penalties could result in either criminal charges and fines north of $30,000.

The joint announcement was made on Monday by the FBI, Secret Service, CMPD, and the FAA.

The measures are “to ensure the safety of convention attendees and the residents of Charlotte.” The public is also being asked to report any suspicious activity in the area by calling 911.

Drones and other manned aircraft up to 18,000 feet in altitude will be prohibited.

