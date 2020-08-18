Newlywed couple looks for “Good Samaritan” who stood guard after crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Patrick and Chelsea Howard are looking for a woman who assisted Chelsea last Friday when her car spun out of control during a downpour and crashed on northbound Interstate 77 near the I-485 interchange.

“The car just completely took control of itself and she started spinning 360. That’s when she went through the express lane barrier and she hit head-on into the guardrail,” Patrick Howard said.

Howard said Chelsea called him and frantically asked him to call the police, but before he or first responders arrived, a woman stopped to help.

“She was just asking my wife was she okay if there was anyone she could call,” he said. “Not only did she stop, which was extremely kind, but she put herself in danger by standing in the middle of the express lane.”

Patrick said the woman covered Chelsea with an umbrella while she directed traffic in the roadway for 30 minutes.

The Howards said they were never able to thank the woman.

“My main goal is to say thank you, to express our thanks,” said Patrick. “One of the first things, when I talked with my wife, was she wished she could have told that woman thank you.”

If you are the Good Samaritan or know the woman who stopped to help, the Howards would like to hear from you. Contact FOX 46 at newstips@fox46.com.