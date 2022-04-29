CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s a stop many make when walking around Plaza Midwood.

Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu

“Pizza is happy food!” said Greg Taylor, with Pizza Peel.

But things are a bit happier than usual at Pizza Peel.

“I was like, wait!” said Cristal McGill, who works at the restaurant. “I didn’t see the interview, but I was very excited.”

Excited.

“It feels good, it feels really good,” said Greg. “I found out this morning.”

Surprised.

It’s all the good feelings.

“I didn’t hear the shout out personally,” said Greg. “I saw the draft, glanced at the TV, and had to get back to the customers.”

That shout out came from brand new Panthers star and Charlotte native, Ikem Ekwonu.





“I used to go to a spot called Pizza Peel,” said Ikem, during his post draft interview. “Pizza Peel is pretty good.”

And he didn’t stop there. He also mentioned Le Peep and one other place.

“I used to go to this spot called the Improper Pig,” said Ikem.

There are plenty of reasons to smile when working with pizza. Now, there’s hope for the Panthers’ future.

It’s been a long time coming so hopefully we’ll get there and get some championships!” said Cristal.

But people won’t have to wait until fall to celebrate.

“We would definitely do an Ickey special, do a pizza of the month with Ickey!” said Greg.

A special pizza, for a special shout out.