CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte metro welcomed a slew of New Year’s babies on Saturday to ring in 2022.

Novant Presbyterian saw its first birth of 2022 Saturday at 12:12 a.m. welcoming Jameson Yearwood to proud parents Aaron and Carly.

In addition, Novant Huntersville welcomed Zoey and Novant Mint Hill welcomed Anaia, who was born at 2:07 a.m.

Baby Jameson (Credit: Novant)