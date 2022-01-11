New Week, New Site: StarMed shifts to a more suitable location on South Blvd.

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A new week, a new COVID testing site.

StarMed’s South Boulevard location has officially relocated.

It moved from the Starmount neighborhood on Larkfield Lane, following a few incidents involving upset neighbors — because their driveways and yards were blocked by the long line of cars.

Now, the site is about a mile down the road at Archdale Station, across from the Starmount Center on South Boulevard.

“it’s the new normal,” said Nigel Hodge, as he waited in StarMed’s COVID testing line Tuesday.

A new normal that people are still having to get used to.

“I’ve been in line for about an hour and a half,” said Hodge. “Going on two hours.”

“They told me it would be five hours,” said Aaliyah Daniel.

Cars lined the usually empty lot at Archdale Station on South Boulevard for hours Tuesday, as people waited in yet another lengthy line to find out if they have COVID-19.

“Mad as hell,” said Daniel. “But I gotta do what I gotta do so I can get back to work.”

“I feel like it should not take this long just to do a test,” said Monica Matrigal.

StarMed relocated its original South Boulevard location after angry residents expressed concerns about the line lingering in front of their homes and yards.

“I think this location is perfect,” said Matrigal. “It’s more open and you’re not blocking the neighborhood or in the middle of the street.”

“I’m kind of happy they changed the location,” added Daniel. “Because I was scared they would leave it there and I wasn’t gonna go there.”

A few incidents took place at the former location that made workers and those in the testing line feel threatened.

“It’s a safer location here,” said Daniel. “They have more police officers up and down the street, and I feel more secure here.”

Even as the days get shorter, COVID testing lines in our area seem to just keep growing longer.

“It’s the closest to my house,” said Matrigal. “So I thought it would be a quick in and out– apparently not.”