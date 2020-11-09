New stadium, reopening Tryon St. where BLM mural is on City agenda Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Approval for allocated funds to help launch Charlotte’s new Major League Soccer team along with a potential new sports stadium in uptown with a target completion date could be authorized on Monday.

Major League Soccer is among a number of important topics to be discussed during Monday’s 5 p.m. Charlotte City Council Special Meeting.

Prior to the pandemic, the City of Charlotte agreed in July 2019 that up to $110 million of ‘hospitality’ funds could be spent to develop an MLS facility. Additionally, $35 million could be aggregated for a soccer academy at the Eastland Mall site.

The pandemic has thrown a wrench into all of that and Panthers Owner David Tepper and the City of Charlotte agreed to some modifications, including scaling back on the Eastland Mall site project. Charlotte FC was originally supposed to debut in 2021 but due to the pandemic will launch in 2022.

Transportation and infrastructure improvements are also expected to be discussed as part of the projects, as is a potential new stadium for both the Panthers and the professional soccer team dubbed ‘The Master Plan.’ A completion date could be announced on Monday.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

An agreement was also reached that would not allow the MLS club, Charlotte FC, to leave the Queen City for nine years.

City officials will also make a decision on reopening parts of Tryon Street in uptown where the Black Lives Matter mural is painted. It could be opened as early as on Monday or as late as January 1.

LATEST HEADLINES