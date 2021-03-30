New solar panels help bring Charlotte closer to clean air, sustainable energy goals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte leaders say they now have a rooftop solution to bring cleaner air to the Queen City and meet their goal of zero carbon emissions in 30 years.

New solar panels will start saving the city money in about 15 years, but officials involved in this sustainability project say they’re not making this investment just because of the savings. They’re doing it to push Charlotte towards becoming a renewable energy sourced city.

Heather Bolick is the Energy and Sustainability Coordinator of the project and she said the city was very selective when choosing which buildings would get solar panels.

“We wanted to put them where there were new roofs,” Bolick said. “We don’t want to have to in five years, take all of this equipment off, replace the roof, and then put it back on,”

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, Charlotte Fire, and the Charlotte Department of Transportation are the first agencies getting the panels installed on their roofs.

“Just the nature of our business, whether it’s cars, burning gasoline or buildings that encompass an entire city block or corner…anything that we can do to be within the city’s framework for being a more sustainable opportunity for us, we want to, we want to do want to meet that,” said Dave Robinson with CMPD.

Bolick says most of the panels will be installed by mid to late summer.

“It’s a project that will, you know, is a good use of taxpayer dollars because over the life of these assets, the savings generated exceed the amount of invested and that’s inclusive of the time value of money and you know, in that in that math,” said John Thigpen with the Bloomberg Team.

Thigpen said this project will also present job opportunities for Charlotteans looking to find work.

So far, officials at CMPD said their panels have been working great. They said it has even been a great recruiting tool when telling potential officers about their building to be able to say they are utilizing renewable energy.