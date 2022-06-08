CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – New art was unveiled by Spectrum Companies at the centerpiece of their Vantage South End mixed-use destination Wednesday.

The development is located on the 2800 block of Vantage Park Drive.

The breathtaking metallic sculptures, designed by artist Ivan Toth Depeña, evokes themes of nature and shelter, including six 16-foot-wide aluminum composite canopies providing shade for the area.

Courtesy: Mario Bianco/Skycam Pictures

Courtesy: Mario Bianco/Skycam Pictures

Courtesy: Mario Bianco/Skycam Pictures

Courtesy: Ivan Depeña

“Vantage South End reflects Spectrum’s passion for changing lives by creating special places and what better way to inspire people than through art,” said Steve McClure, CEO of Spectrum. “Vantage provides opportunities and spaces for moments of inspiration and reflection.”

Depeña gathered inspiration for the design from geometric facets on the gold nuggets discovered in the early 1800s nearby in South End’s Gold District.