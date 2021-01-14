New partnership aims to vaccinate 1 million in Charlotte by July 4

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A new partnership announced Thursday between several local businesses and the state and local governments aims to vaccinate one million people in Charlotte by July 4.

According to Atrium Health, Honeywell, Atrium, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and the Charlotte Motor Speedway have entered into a public-private partnership with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County.

“Getting vaccines in people’s arms as quickly and equitably as possible is a top priority for North Carolina,” said Gov. Cooper. “Partnerships with businesses, health providers and government like this can help get it done.”

Their goal is to vaccinate as many frontline workers, members of the general public and of underserved communities “as quickly and efficiently as follows.”

“We look forward to working with our partners to make this happen,” said Gibbie Harris, public health director for Mecklenburg County. “The only way to get the virus behind us is for people to be vaccinated. I also hope that by July, by working together, we can exceed the goal of 1 million people in this region starting to be protected.”

Vaccines will be administered at Bank of America Stadium and Charlotte Motor Speedway, the release said. The partners will work to administer the vaccine, provide logistics and operations support at those venues.

There was no information on when the venues would start administering the vaccine.

