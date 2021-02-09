New names coming to Charlotte streets with ties to the Confederacy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte City Council voted unanimously Monday to move on a commission’s recommendation to “scrub all ties” to the Confederacy from the streets of the Queen City.

Street names like East Stonewall, Jefferson Davis and Baringer Drive, represent a dark past, according to the commission.

The city will now develop a pilot program to create a process for changing street names, support neighborhood efforts to petition name changes and install a memorial commemorating the deaths of Joe McNeely and Willie McDaniel, victims of the two documented lynchings in Charlotte.

People on the commission said the highest priority for change is with streets named after soldiers who “actively fought to defend slavery and fought against racial equality.”

The following streets will receive the highest name-changing priority:

Jefferson Davis Street

W. Hill Street

Stonewall Street

Jackson Avenue

Phifer Avenue

Aycock Lane

Barringer Drive

Morrison Boulevard Zubelon Avenue

The commission is pushing for a more inclusive naming process and future names should represent people who impacted Charlotte on a positive note.

The City of Charlotte said it will develop a pilot program to create a process for changing the street names, support neighborhood efforts to petition name changes and create a memorial commemorating the deaths of Joe McNeely and Willie McDaniel, victims of two Charlotte lynchings.

The city will also apply for a grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, which has pledged $250 million to “better reflect the nation’s diversity and highlight those who have often been denied historical recognition.