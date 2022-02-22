CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — New developments around the Charlotte-Douglas Airport has forced the rezoning of three parcels of land around the southeast super hub for American Airlines.

A new parallel runway will increase capacity for the airport. Areas around the final approach and departure path are being zoned as industrial to allow for more development, without the negative environmental impacts that would be found during future feasibility studies.

The areas of land petitioned:

2021-002 Current Zoning: R-3 Proposed Zoning: 1-2 Location: Approximately 4.98 acres located on the south side of Byrum Drive, east of Interstate 485, and west of Yorkmont Road



2021-005 Current Zoning: R-4, I-1(CD), I-1 Proposed Zoning: 1-2 Location: Approximately 108.67 acres located on the south side of Wilkinson Boulevard, east of Interstate 485, and west of Billy Graham Parkway



2021-070 Current Zoning: R-3 Proposed Zoning: 1-2 Location: Approximately 44.61 acres located on the north side of McAlpine Drive, east of Steele Creek Road, and west of Beam Road All rezoning petitions were approved by the City of Charlotte and took effect immediately.

