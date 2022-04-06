CHARLOTTE — A group of about 20 residents from the Pottstown neighborhood came to the Mecklenburg County Commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, to ask commissioners to prevent their neighborhood from getting a new development.

The development is called Valea Village, and it’s being built by Bowman Development, out of Huntersville.

It will consist of more than two dozen single-family homes, built on vacant land in the Pottstown neighborhood. No homes are getting torn down in the process.

The neighbors say they don’t want higher-priced homes impacting their property taxes, but the developer said a similar development down the road had very little impact on long-term residents’ property taxes.

Another point of contention for residents is the concern of gentrification in Pottstown. The neighborhood is historically black and has been around since 1909. Right down the road, houses are selling for upwards of $400,000.

Helen Brown Rivers has lived in Pottstown her whole life, 74 years to be exact. She says she understands development is going to come, she just wants to be included in the process.

“Just include us, just help us, don’t just build up all over us and push us, but include us,” Rivers said.

Valea Village’s final sketch is expected to be heard in front of the Huntersville Town Board on April 18th. From there construction is expected to begin after the sewage in the area is fixed.

“We just want to be unified and see the streets with sidewalks, and lights on the streets, like over in Vermillion, you know, that’s all we ask it. Because like I say we know changes coming,” Rivers said.