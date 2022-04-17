CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – New bike lines debuted near Uptown this weekend and city leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to break in the newly minted travel paths for city cyclists.

“This is another move forward in our evolution as a city that prioritizes freedom of mobility with increased safety and security of all residents,” said Mayor Vi Lyles. “The Uptown CycleLink design improves access to the heart of Charlotte while providing a controlled space for exercise, family fun, and biking in for work or recreation.”

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

The separated bike lanes on 5th and 6th streets in Uptown are part of the Uptown CycleLink Program.

“This event marks the opening of a bike path that over 4,000 residents joined us in asking the city to build in 2016,” said Sustain Charlotte Founder and Executive Director Shannon Binns. “We applaud CDOT staff, City Council, and Center City Partners for honoring this request and making Uptown safer and more accessible. We look forward to working with the city to make more of our streets safe for all users.”

The first and second phases of the program are now complete, connecting Little Sugar Creek Greenway to the Rail Trail and the Rail Trail to the Irwin Creek Greenway.

22-year-old arrested in Columbia, SC mall shooting

“We are proud to have the Uptown CycleLink in Center City,” said Michael J. Smith, CEO of Charlotte Center City Partners. “This is infrastructure of today’s greatest cities. This system of protected bike lanes provides the vital connections that move us closer to our vision of becoming a city of bikes, as stated in our Center City Vision Plan.”