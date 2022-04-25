CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Another part of Charlotte is being torn down to make way for something shiny and new.

“A lot of what Charlotte does is they get rid of the old and build new and so there’s not a lot of history left,” said resident Jana Rohe.

When the fences go up, it usually means a building is about to come down. In this case, on the corner of Morehead and Mint, five buildings that have sat vacant for years will cease to exist.

“It’s prime real estate that hasn’t been touched,” said a man who lives nearby, “Hasn’t been used and I’m just surprised it’s taken this long.”

Aspen Heights Partners, a company out of Texas, just bought these six parcels of land for $16.25 million.

The company shared renderings of the project with Queen City News showing a 17-story high-rise community with 393 one and two-bedroom units with five stories of parking.

“Well, it goes with the trend of what’s going on in Charlotte,” said Melody Reid. “On one side, it feels really good to live somewhere that’s really growing, it’s the “it” place to be,” she said, “But I honestly don’t like the extra congestion.”

Aspen Heights boasts 12,000 square feet of amenities, a 5th-floor swimming pool, and an indoor/outdoor sky lounge among other features, but the company made no mention of first-floor retail or public access on a piece of property situated right in the middle of gameday foot traffic.

“Something for game days,” one person said, “Especially with soccer. Not really another apartment complex. I think we have enough of those.”

Reid told Queen City News, “I want to say it’s not needed, but obviously it must be because they’re building everywhere and they’re not vacant.”

Crews were already prepping for building demolition today. Leasing is slated to start in the Fall of 2023.