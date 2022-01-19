New 5G network launches Wednesday with minimal impact on airports

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said it cleared 62% of the U.S. commercial airplane fleet to perform low-visibility landings at airports where wireless companies deployed 5G C-band service.

The move follows concerns from the FAA the network would interfere with planes’ radio altimeters that are used during low-visibility landings.

The FAA also cleared three additional altimeters used in some Boeing 717, 737, 747, 757, 767, 777, MD-10/-11 and Airbus A300, A310, A319, A320, A330, A340, A350 and A380 models.

The concept is confusing for some. “4G was the big thing for a long time and now everything’s 5G,” one person told Queen City News. “What’s really the difference?”

5G service provides faster download speeds and connectivity. The way its towers transmit data, though, can interfere with a plane’s radio altimeter, which is used during low visibility landings.

That’s why the FAA and airlines have imposed buffer zones around major airports where 5G service is not turned on. That includes Charlotte Douglas.

As Verizon and AT&T launch the new service to customers, the FAA and airlines continue to test its impact on equipment.