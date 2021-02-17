Neighbors raise thousands to support teachers at Windsor Park Elementary

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte neighborhood is rallying around an elementary school to make sure teachers feel honored.

Windsor Park Elementary is a Title I school with low funding available in its Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) fund. Neighbors found out about the PTO struggles and decided to jump in to help.



The principal at Windsor Park Elementary says she always wants teachers and staff to feel appreciated.



“The most underrated, underpaid profession, but the most needed profession in our society,” said Principal Shanna Rae.

This is why every year there is a Teacher of the Year to represent Window Park, but all the nominees at the elementary school are honored.

“I wanted our celebration at Window Park to be THE celebration,” said Principal Rae.



Money is needed in order to make that celebration happen, something the PTO fund didn’t have.



Principal Rae didn’t have to look far for help as she called on neighbors for support. Within a day, more than $3,000 was raised and dozens of gift cards were donated for teachers.

“I think I screamed, ran around the house for a little while. I called a couple of the teachers. I called my leadership team members. I called the homeowners and some of the key people to just thank them and asked what can we do for you,” said Principal Rae.

Paris Speight is a “problem-based learning” teacher at the school and ended up winning Teacher of the Year for Windsor Park.

“Well, the neighborhood is amazing first of all. We have so many amazing neighbors who have come together to really recognize not only the students but all of the teachers which is something that I often sometimes forget that teachers need this love too,” said Speight.



That love is needed especially this year with the COVID-19 pandemic. Many teachers across CMS saw students face to face for the first time this week. Teachers say the pandemic taught kids at Windsor Park to be more independent, but now they are ready to come back.

“Those are the positive sides and I know that when we are back 5 days a week that the kids are going to be ready to catch up and it’s great. A terrible situation, but I think Windsor Park has made the best of it,” said Speight.

The Windsor Park Neighborhood has organized a fundraiser this month for the school. On February 26any food ordered from Hawthorne Pizza Locations (7th Street and Meridian Place) using the code words “Windsor Park Rocks” will have a portion of the total bill donated to the school.