CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – On Monday night, neighbors in south Charlotte spoke out against adding around 300 new apartments at the Legacy Arboretum development.

Neighbors are concerned about too much traffic and the project taking away trees.

People living in south Charlotte are upset about a developer’s plan to build hundreds of new apartments near their neighborhoods.

A public hearing Monday night on the project took more than an hour.

Neighbors even showed drone videos to the zoning committee to let them know just how bad traffic is in this area already.

The developers of the Legacy Arboretum off Pineville Matthews Road, near Providence High School, have already scaled back their original plans

They plan to add 278 new apartments, which is down from 300, and they’re considering making one of the buildings three stories instead of four.

But another main issue for neighbors is that the project plans are to dump more traffic onto a road that they say is already inundated and is their only way onto Pineville-Matthews Road.

“There’s a lot of concern that what’s already a bad level of congestion at this intersection is going to get horrible, the traffic study that the developer has done doesn’t really tell the whole story,” said Greg Bullard, who lives in a neighborhood nearby.

Neighbors are also concerned about losing the tree canopy.

The developer says they’ll move 20-25 trees that are on-site to an outside buffer at the Legacy Arboretum.

No decisions were made Monday night.

The zoning committee is set to make a recommendation at its meeting on July 5 and then a vote is set for July 18.