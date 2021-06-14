‘Pretty Stressful’: Neighborhood Theatre among Charlotte venues still awaiting pandemic relief

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Music venues all over Charlotte are playing the waiting game.

Many operators are waiting for federal money that was supposed to help them out months ago. Now, they’re wondering, why it’s taking so long.

The marquee at the Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte has often been a sign of the times. Now, it’s Greg Cox’s turn to see his name up there.

“When you’ve been stripped of something that’s so cathartic for you, we’ve done a year of streaming, just looking into the camera hoping people were watching,” said Greg. Greg will be playing the venue on Wednesday.

For all there, it’s been a year and three months of stress.

“Is it pretty stressful? That’s an understatement,” said Gregg McCraw, president of MaxxMusic and the booker for the Neighborhood Theatre.

For weeks now, McCraw has been keeping his eye on one thing,

“I’m obsessive at this point, you can go in a portal and look where your application is,” said McCraw. “For weeks mine said ‘submitted.’ It was such a downer and it said submitted.”

McCraw applied for a grant through the federal government. Congress passed a 16-billion-dollar relief package in December of 2020. Days and weeks later, McCraw said, they still haven’t seen any of that money.

“My revenue was four percent in 2020 versus 2019. You can’t sustain a business like that,” said McCraw.

He’s hoping to get hundreds of thousands of dollars from the program but so far, he hasn’t heard anything on his application. He said, he’s been keeping in touch with all the venue owners in Charlotte and many said even though they’re reopening, staying open isn’t a sure thing.

“We’re all sitting here, waiting for this money,” said McCraw.

For Greg, the wait is almost up. He’ll be playing his first concert since the pandemic on Wednesday. They’re almost sold out.

“I haven’t slept for three days. Just anticipating the crowd,” said Greg.

There’s a lot to look forward to in 2021, including full concert venues and long awaited relief.

McCraw said industry leaders have said the SBA plans to distribute all of the money by the first week in July. He said, he’s hopeful that it will happen then, but they have a lot of work to do if they want to get there.