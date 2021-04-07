NCDOT Charlotte ‘command center’ seeing noticeable increase in traffic, incidents on road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Cameras are watching your every move on North Carolina interstates, but they aren’t there to spy on you or look for speeders. In fact, except in rare cases, they aren’t monitored by anyone from Highway Patrol.



The cameras are monitored by employees at NCDOT. Compared to one year ago, there is a noticeable difference in the number of cars on the road.



“If anyone drives in the Charlotte area you can see traffic has picked back up,” said NCDOT Regional ITS Engineer, Jeffery D’Arruda.

Traffic in and around the Queen City, including Mecklenburg, Gaston, Cabarrus, Union and Iredell County, is tracked in a giant room with 24 monitors from floor to ceiling.



165 cameras and 34 digital highway signs from across the Charlotte region can be monitored in the room at the Metrolina Regional Transportation Management Center, located near I-85 in Northeast Charlotte.



At least four people are in the “command center” at one time, looking for traffic trouble.

“We have seen numerous things happen live. A lot of things we see is the traffic starting to build up and that’s why we know there is an incident further up the line somewhere,” said D’Arruda.

When there is an incident, one of 13 “helper” trucks is dispatched to the incident, sometimes arriving before first responders.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The trucks are part of the Incident Management Assistance Patrol Program, or, IMAP.

“No day is the same. You will not have an incident that is the same,” said Regional IMAP Supervisor, Cornell Wallace.

There were more than 35,000 incidents in 2019, which dropped drastically to around 13,000 in 2020 due to the COVID-19 shutdown.

No matter the year, there are calls IMAP drivers see more than others.

“Our most common call is the stranded motorist call,” said Wallace.

Some can turn out to be much more than simply a stranded driver.

On one North Carolina winter day, an IMAP driver found a man sleeping along the highway in his car.

“I got him in my vehicle and I contacted highway patrol that’s when we found out there was something wrong and his family had been looking for him and the vehicle, and we were able to assist in that manner,” said Wallace.

The missing man was reunited safely with his family. It’s just one of thousands of calls monitored by the Metrolina Regional Transportation Management Center. Leaders only expect call volume to grow.

“Charlotte is the 17th largest city in the nation now so this is a growing aspect we are continuing to be going forward with, with DOT,” said D’Arruda.



IMAP drivers are split into two shifts covering the roads during the morning commute hours and a second shift that covers the evening hours. You may see the IMAP trucks labeled as the “State Farm Safety Patrol”.