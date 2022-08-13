CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A North Carolina Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man out of Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, and North Carolina Public Safety said Saturday.

76-year-old Charles Anderson was last seen on Friday at his family’s home near 5800 Ryder Ave. in south Charlotte.

He was last seen driving his 2017 Dodge Caravan with Florida license plate JBV-B67. It is possible his destination is Florida.

Anderson has been diagnosed with dementia.

anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.