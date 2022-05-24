CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The North Carolina GOP held their Faith and Values Summit at the Freedom House Church on Tuesday, with Congressman Ted Budd and Former Vice President Mike Pence as the main speakers.

Budd, who secured the Republican nomination in the U.S. Senate race last week, spoke about the importance of Christian values and faith. Budd has been highly critical of abortion and spoke about the sanctity of life. The National Right to Life endorsed Budd shortly before Tuesday’s event.

“The left diminishes the intrinsic value of every human being when God clearly said through the prophet Jeremiah, ‘notice such a familiar verse to us, before I formed you in the womb, I knew you. And before you were born, I consecrated you.’ That’s why it’s so critically important that each of us examine ourselves and stand firm against the evil that’s all around us,” Budd said during his speech on Tuesday.

Many have speculated Pence is laying the ground work for a potential presidential campaign, though no official announcements have been made. Pence has been capitalizing on the spotlight of Roe v. Wade potentially getting overturned, after a Supreme Court draft was leaked.

“The misguided decision in Roe versus Wade has inflicted tragedy on our nation unprecedented in the history of mankind. For 49 years unborn children have been segregated into a caste of second class citizens devoid of the most basic of human rights, the right to life,” Pence said during his remarks at Freedom House Church.

Pence didn’t mention former President Donald Trump by name at all during his speech.