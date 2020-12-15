NC DMV experiencing outages, some locations closed for the day

FOX 46 (CHARLOTTE, NC) — The North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is experiencing an outage that spans central and western North Carolina, the department said on Tuesday.
One Fox 46 viewer told us his wife waited at the University area location for two hours only to be told they were experiencing disruptions and that services may not be available for another 24-48 hours.
NC DMV said on its website that service disruptions were a result of Monday’s AT&T outage in the area, and that the phone and internet company said that they had traced the problem to a cut fiber cable wire in Charlotte. It is unclear why or how the wire was cut.
DMV said the disruption is affecting many driver’s license and license plate service locations.
