CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Since Tuesday is National Night Out; Queen City News wanted to find out how well people know their neighbors.

According to a Pew Center Research survey, most Americans either don’t know any of their neighbors or only know some.

It’s not exactly like Mister Roger’s neighborhood.

“I know some of my neighbors really well, we’re really good friends, and my immediate neighbors — it’s just a casual acquaintance,” said Sarah Lynn Davis, who lives in Highland Creek.

QCN’s Robin Kanady asked Benjamin Morris, who lives in the Prosperity neighborhood, “Does everybody kind of keep to themselves?”

“Just about, because I work every day, so I just be chilling. I holler at them when I come outside,” said Morris.

But people find immense value in knowing who lives next door.

“My other neighbors like two houses down, we’re friends, we talk all the time, our kids play together,” said Saurav Singh, who lives in the Winding Walk neighborhood.

“That actually makes me feel really secure. I don’t have to worry about just anybody coming on the street, somebody always knows somebody on the street, we’re all keeping watch for each other,” said Lisa Modenbach who lives in Highland Creek.

A Pew Research Center survey says 77% of people ages 18 to 29 only know some or none of their neighbors.

That number drops to 72% for people ages 30 to 49 and 66% for ages 50 to 64.

“You worry more about safety more than anything else for our kids,” said Singh.

“Just specifically where we live in the neighborhood there aren’t as many kids close to my kids’ age, so that’s been a little bit harder, so I wish that my kids had more of that, but I loved that growing up,” said Davis.

Morris was raised in a tight-knit neighborhood.

“Did that help you when you were growing up?” asked Kanady.

“Yeah, it did. I always had good people skills,” said Morris.

That’s something he wants for his kids.

“I just feel like everybody should have that in their life,” said Morris.